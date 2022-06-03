Could Ethereum Soar 26X by 2030?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

When I was a kid, I always glanced at the tabloids on the rack at the grocery store's checkout counter. The headlines often referenced celebrities and UFOs (not necessarily in different stories). Another common topic of those periodicals' articles was the future -- as predicted by quasi-famous psychics. From what I remember, very few of their predictions actually came true. But the headlines were always fun to read.My thoughts harkened back to those days recently when I came across a prediction about the price of Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH). Unidentified "crypto experts" project that Ether tokens will be sold for at least $48,357.62 (you've got to admire the level of precision -- down to the penny) by the end of the decade. To put that prediction into context, Ether tokens currently change hands for less than $1,900. But could Ethereum really soar 26x by 2030? Continue reading