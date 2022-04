Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The most important milestone for Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) since its 2015 launch is arguably on the way. The merge of the Beacon chain with the Ethereum mainnet was expected to take place in June of this year. However, that timeline will be pushed back -- probably by a month or two.Even with this latest delay, the merge is a big deal for Ethereum. But other popular digital tokens could be impacted, as well, including Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB). Could Shiba Inu skyrocket after the upcoming Ethereum merge?Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading