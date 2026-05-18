18.05.2026 21:00:00

Could This Be What Sends Bitcoin Back Above $100,000?

This year hasn't been shaping up to be a great one for the crypto markets. Leading cryptocurrency Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) has fallen more than 12%, and on Monday, it was trading below $77,000. It's been a volatile ride after a strong year in 2025 that saw Bitcoin reach a record high of more than $126,000. Now, it's down around 40% from that level.The excitement seems to have evaporated, but in the crypto world, things can change quickly. And the good news is that there may be a catalyst around the corner that could be the spark that potentially gets Bitcoin rallying again, possible back up to $100,000.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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