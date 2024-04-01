|
01.04.2024 10:55:00
Could This New Trillion-Dollar Market Opportunity Send Ethereum Soaring?
BlackRock (NYSE: BLK), the company that led the push for the first spot ETF for Bitcoin, is back at it again, this time with an entirely new investment product for the Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) blockchain. If all goes according to plan, this new product could revolutionize the way Wall Street does business.That's a lot to ask, of course, but I think Ethereum could be ready to take full advantage of this potential new trillion-dollar market opportunity. With that in mind, let's take a closer look at what this new product is, why it launched on Ethereum, and how it could transform the world of finance.The new product, called the BlackRock USD Institutional Digital Liquidity Fund (BUIDL), is a tokenized asset fund, and it's part of a long-term trend on Wall Street called asset tokenization. While the term "asset tokenization" might sound a bit intimidating, it simply refers to the process of transforming a real-world financial asset into a blockchain-based digital asset.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
