Crypto Founder: These Industries Are Leading the Blockchain Revolution

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

While the usage of blockchain technology is ever increasing -- especially in some sectors -- it's not yet hit the mainstream. In this episode of Motley Fool Live, recorded on Feb. 25, Fool.com contributor Rachel Warren asks Sameep Singhania, a co-founder of QuickSwap, a decentralized exchange on the Polygon network, which industries he sees as leading in blockchain adoption currently.Continue reading