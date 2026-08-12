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12.08.2026 23:56:58
Crypto Market Today, Aug. 12: Bitcoin Slips Despite Cooling Inflation
As of early evening on Aug. 12, Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) fell 0.3% to $63,503.38, Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH) gained 0.2% to $1,884.51, and Solana (CRYPTO:SOL) fell 0.4% to $75.80. The total crypto market cap dropped by 0.2% to $2.26 trillion.Bitcoin rose above $64,000 in early trading today after U.S. Consumer Price Index data showed inflation slowing to 3.4% as expected, making a Federal Reserve rate hike less likely. However, the lead cryptocurrency failed to hold its gains, potentially because the slower inflation had already been priced in. The broader pressures of stalled crypto legislation, security fears, and sluggish institutional interest continue to weigh on the market. Inflows to spot Bitcoin ETFs picked up this month, and the iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (IBIT) saw around $50 million in inflows yesterday. That said, the prolonged crypto slump is starting to weigh on firms. For example, Bitwise Asset Management — which has crypto products and ETFs — has just cut 14% of its workforce. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Devisenkurse
|Name
|Kurs
|+/-
|%
|Dollarkurs
|
1,1536
|
0,0011
|
|
0,09
|Japanischer Yen
|
183,82
|
0,1200
|
|
0,07
|Britische Pfund
|
0,8551
|
0,0010
|
|
0,12
|Schweizer Franken
|
0,9364
|
-0,0010
|
|
-0,11
|Hongkong-Dollar
|
9,0519
|
0,0078
|
|
0,09