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25.08.2026 23:12:04
Crypto Market Today, Aug. 25: Bitcoins Rebound Above $80,000 -- Has it Finally Bottomed?
As of early evening on Aug. 25, Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) gained 0.3% to $78,932.12, Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH) fell 0.5% to $2,460.57, and Solana (CRYPTO:SOL) increased by 1.8% to $97.93. The total crypto market cap increased by 0.5% to $97.93 trillion. Bitcoin pushed above $80,000 this morning for the first time in over three months as crypto prices continued to rebound. The lead cryptocurrency has gained over 22% in the past seven days, spurred by several factors, including fears of a weaker dollar and increased institutional demand. The rapid rise surprised some short-sellers, causing over $7 billion in short crypto positions to be liquidated in the past week. The change in crypto's momentum is also reflected in increased interest in spot Bitcoin ETFs with over $2.2 billion in inflows since Aug. 17. The iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (IBIT) gained $209 million in funds yesterday, and the Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund (FBTC) gained $105 million. Funds also flowed into Ethereum ETFs, and the iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (ETHA) increased its assets under management by almost $91 million yesterday.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Devisenkurse
|Name
|Kurs
|+/-
|%
|Dollarkurs
|
1,1663
|
-0,0011
|
|
-0,10
|Japanischer Yen
|
185,67
|
-0,1900
|
|
-0,10
|Britische Pfund
|
0,8567
|
0,0011
|
|
0,13
|Schweizer Franken
|
0,9382
|
0,0029
|
|
0,30
|Hongkong-Dollar
|
9,1429
|
-0,0071
|
|
-0,08
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