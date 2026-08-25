25.08.2026 23:12:04

Crypto Market Today, Aug. 25: Bitcoins Rebound Above $80,000 -- Has it Finally Bottomed?

As of early evening on Aug. 25, Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) gained 0.3% to $78,932.12, Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH) fell 0.5% to $2,460.57, and Solana (CRYPTO:SOL) increased by 1.8% to $97.93. The total crypto market cap increased by 0.5% to $97.93 trillion. Bitcoin pushed above $80,000 this morning for the first time in over three months as crypto prices continued to rebound. The lead cryptocurrency has gained over 22% in the past seven days, spurred by several factors, including fears of a weaker dollar and increased institutional demand. The rapid rise surprised some short-sellers, causing over $7 billion in short crypto positions to be liquidated in the past week. The change in crypto's momentum is also reflected in increased interest in spot Bitcoin ETFs with over $2.2 billion in inflows since Aug. 17. The iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (IBIT) gained $209 million in funds yesterday, and the Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund (FBTC) gained $105 million. Funds also flowed into Ethereum ETFs, and the iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (ETHA) increased its assets under management by almost $91 million yesterday.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Kaufen Sie Kryptowährungen bequem, sicher und schnell – mit Bitpanda.
Werbung
Marktführer und offizieller Krypto-Partner des FC Bayern München mit einer Auswahl an 650+ Kryptos und mehr als 3.000 digitalen Assets. Investieren Sie jetzt – ganz ohne Ein- und Auszahlungsgebühren.
Krypto kaufen

Newssuche

GO

Devisenkurse

Name Kurs +/- %
Dollarkurs
1,1663
-0,0011
-0,10
Japanischer Yen
185,67
-0,1900
-0,10
Britische Pfund
0,8567
0,0011
0,13
Schweizer Franken
0,9382
0,0029
0,30
Hongkong-Dollar
9,1429
-0,0071
-0,08
Währungsrechner
mehr

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

13:44 Gates Foundation Trust: So sah das Aktienportfolio im zweiten Quartal aus
25.08.26 Greenlight Capital im 2. Quartal 2026: Auf diese Aktien setzte David Einhorn
24.08.26 Icahn-Depot im 2. Quartal 2026: Bei diesen Aktien griff der Investor zu
23.08.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 34
23.08.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 34: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Tag der NVIDIA-Bilanz: ATX freundlich -- DAX im Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
Der heimische Aktienmarkt bewegt sich leicht nach oben. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt kann sich von Anfangsverlusten erholen. Die asiatischen Börsen zeigten sich zur Wochenmitte mit Aufschlägen.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen