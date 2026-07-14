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14.07.2026 22:56:33
Crypto Market Today, July 14: Ethereum Soars 6% on Cooler Inflation Data
As of early evening on July 14, Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) rose 3.8% to $64,434.55, Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH) rose 6.1% to $1,874.98, and Solana (CRYPTO:SOL) rose 2.8% to $76.97.Crypto sentiment improved on news of slowing inflation, which means the Federal Reserve is less likely to raise interest rates at its next meeting. The Consumer Price Index fell 0.4% in June, reflecting lower energy costs, and markets shifted because high interest rates pressure cryptocurrency prices. Separately, the U.S. government's transfer of $288 million in seized Bitcoin and Ether to Coinbase Prime kept both networks in the policy spotlight.The reaction to the lower-than-expected inflation shows how important interest rates are for the crypto industry. Yesterday, Bitcoin faltered on fears that a reescalation of tensions in the Middle East could increase living costs, which would, in turn, make a rate hike more likely. Today, the opposite happened. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Devisenkurse
|Name
|Kurs
|+/-
|%
|Dollarkurs
|
1,1439
|
0,0019
|
|
0,16
|Japanischer Yen
|
185,529
|
0,2690
|
|
0,15
|Britische Pfund
|
0,8494
|
-0,0037
|
|
-0,43
|Schweizer Franken
|
0,9239
|
-0,0003
|
|
-0,04
|Hongkong-Dollar
|
8,967
|
0,0173
|
|
0,19
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