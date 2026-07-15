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15.07.2026 23:40:02
Crypto Market Today, July 15: Bitcoin Nears $65,000 as Crypto Rallies on Softer Inflation Data
As of early evening on July 15, Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) gained 0.6% to $64,939.64, Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH) rose 2.6% to $1,923.23, and Solana (CRYPTO:SOL) increased 0.3% to $77.35.Crypto sentiment improved on further positive inflation news as traders shifted expectations for near-term Fed tightening. High interest rates make yields on safer assets, such as U.S. Treasuries, more attractive, and increase the cost of borrowing. This can often squeeze riskier assets like cryptocurrencies.Spot Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs both turned positive last week, attracting fresh capital and suggesting institutional demand — a key indicator of long-term strength — could be strengthening again. Spot Bitcoin ETFs gained over $180 million in inflows yesterday, with $139 million flowing into the popular iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF. On the Ethereum side, iShares Ethereum Trust ETF gained $58 million.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Devisenkurse
|Name
|Kurs
|+/-
|%
|Dollarkurs
|
1,1444
|
-0,0003
|
|
-0,03
|Japanischer Yen
|
185,82
|
0,0100
|
|
0,01
|Britische Pfund
|
0,8491
|
-0,0001
|
|
-0,01
|Schweizer Franken
|
0,9253
|
0,0000
|
|
0,00
|Hongkong-Dollar
|
8,9698
|
0,0000
|
|
0,00
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