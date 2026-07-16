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16.07.2026 23:49:52
Crypto Market Today, July 16: Bitcoin Pulls Back as Risk Aversion Weighs on Markets
As of early evening on July 16, Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) fell 1.3% to $64,087.07, Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH) fell 2.6% to $1,873.08, and Solana (CRYPTO:SOL) fell 2.0% to $75.80. The total crypto market cap fell 1.3% to $2.28 trillion.Wider risk-off sentiment pressured crypto prices today. Bitcoin retreated from the $65,000 mark as tech stocks and cryptocurrencies sold off amid a re-escalation of violence between the U.S. and Iran. Meanwhile, E*TRADE, Morgan Stanley’s trading platform, launched spot cryptocurrency trading for Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana. Spot Bitcoin ETF flows remained positive yesterday, with $107 million in total inflows. The iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF gained $81 million, and the Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund gained $17 million in assets under management (AUM). Institutional investors also bought Ethereum ETFs yesterday, with $45 million flowing into the iShares Ethereum Trust ETF. However, we may see a different picture when today’s data is finalized. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Devisenkurse
|Name
|Kurs
|+/-
|%
|Dollarkurs
|
1,1439
|
-0,0008
|
|
-0,07
|Japanischer Yen
|
185,79
|
-0,0200
|
|
-0,01
|Britische Pfund
|
0,8513
|
0,0021
|
|
0,25
|Schweizer Franken
|
0,9238
|
-0,0015
|
|
-0,16
|Hongkong-Dollar
|
8,9676
|
-0,0023
|
|
-0,03