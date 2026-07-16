16.07.2026 23:49:52

Crypto Market Today, July 16: Bitcoin Pulls Back as Risk Aversion Weighs on Markets

As of early evening on July 16, Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) fell 1.3% to $64,087.07, Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH) fell 2.6% to $1,873.08, and Solana (CRYPTO:SOL) fell 2.0% to $75.80. The total crypto market cap fell 1.3% to $2.28 trillion.Wider risk-off sentiment pressured crypto prices today. Bitcoin retreated from the $65,000 mark as tech stocks and cryptocurrencies sold off amid a re-escalation of violence between the U.S. and Iran. Meanwhile, E*TRADE, Morgan Stanley’s trading platform, launched spot cryptocurrency trading for Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana. Spot Bitcoin ETF flows remained positive yesterday, with $107 million in total inflows. The iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF gained $81 million, and the Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund gained $17 million in assets under management (AUM). Institutional investors also bought Ethereum ETFs yesterday, with $45 million flowing into the iShares Ethereum Trust ETF. However, we may see a different picture when today’s data is finalized. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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