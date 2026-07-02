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02.07.2026 23:27:29
Crypto Market Today, July 2: Bitcoin Breaks Away from Tech Stocks to Surge Above $61,000
As of early evening on July 2, Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) rose 2.0% to $61,297.68, Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH) rose 5.0% to $1,696.07, and Solana (CRYPTO:SOL) rose 4.6% to $80.71.Yesterday’s comments from Federal Reserve Chair Kevin Warsh continued to buoy crypto markets today, as traders hoped easing inflation pressures might reduce the likelihood of rate hikes later this year. Bitcoin held above $61,000, giving holders hope that July might bring further recovery from June’s 21-month lows. Separately, Glassnode said long-term Bitcoin holders returned to net accumulation.Money continued to move out of spot Bitcoin ETFs yesterday, with $296 million in total outflows. The iShares Bitcoin Trust lost almost $220 million in assets, while the Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust saw inflows of $36 million, perhaps due to its lower management fee. Inflows into spot Ethereum ETFs turned positive yesterday, after the iShares Ethereum Trust ETF attracted $23,290 in inflows.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Devisenkurse
|Name
|Kurs
|+/-
|%
|Dollarkurs
|
1,1441
|
0,0009
|
|
0,08
|Japanischer Yen
|
184,562
|
0,3520
|
|
0,19
|Britische Pfund
|
0,8566
|
0,0001
|
|
0,01
|Schweizer Franken
|
0,919
|
0,0005
|
|
0,06
|Hongkong-Dollar
|
8,9732
|
0,0072
|
|
0,08
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