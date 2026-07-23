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23.07.2026 23:57:24
Crypto Market Today, July 23: Bitcoin Slides as Odds of Passing Clarity Act Fall
As of early evening on July 23, Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) fell 1.56% to $65,047.34, Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH) fell 2.57% to $1,883.70, and Solana (CRYPTO:SOL) fell 2.43% to $76.01. The crypto market cap fell 1.2% to $2.30 trillion as macro and policy headlines weighed on prices. Bitcoin's slide tracked a broader market pullback as investors grew wary of risky assets — oil prices rose, Treasury yields climbed, and inflation concerns returned to the fore. Added to which, the window to pass the Clarity Act is narrowing, and there’s less confidence legislators will move forward in August. If passed, the legislation would give a clear framework on how digital assets get handled in the U.S., which could help to pull crypto out of its current slump. Until today, crypto had been starting to show signs of recovery — the worst of June’s losses seemed to be behind us, and spot Bitcoin ETFs just saw seven straight days of inflows. However, sentiment remains fragile, and prices slipped today as oil prices soared, the Nasdaq Composite(NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) fell over 2%, and Magnificent Seven shares tumbled.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Devisenkurse
|Name
|Kurs
|+/-
|%
|Dollarkurs
|
1,1373
|
-0,0007
|
|
-0,06
|Japanischer Yen
|
186,4
|
0,0100
|
|
0,01
|Britische Pfund
|
0,8545
|
-0,0001
|
|
-0,02
|Schweizer Franken
|
0,9303
|
0,0010
|
|
0,10
|Hongkong-Dollar
|
8,9196
|
-0,0038
|
|
-0,04
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