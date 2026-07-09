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09.07.2026 23:02:43
Crypto Market Today, July 9: Bitcoin Holds Firm as Risk Appetite Returns Despite Geopolitical Noise
As of early evening on July 9, Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) rose 1.6% to $63,207.34, Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH) rose 0.5% to $1,746.37, and Solana (CRYPTO:SOL) rose 0.9% to $78.04.Bitcoin held near $63,000 today despite heightened tensions in the Middle East. Yesterday’s risk-off sentiment waned, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) gaining 1.3% as traders appeared to look past the geopolitical concerns. Reports that the crypto Clarity Act draft could arrive as soon as next week and reach a Senate vote later this month also supported cryptocurrency prices, though the legislation still faces some significant hurdles. June’s multi-billion dollar withdrawals from spot Bitcoin ETFs has sparked growing concern about institutional risk appetite and liquidity in the funds. July has so far seen mixed flows, but the iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT) lost around $59 million in funds yesterday. Investors will be watching inflows and outflows carefully in the coming weeks to see if ETF demand recovers. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Devisenkurse
|Name
|Kurs
|+/-
|%
|Dollarkurs
|
1,1415
|
-0,0015
|
|
-0,13
|Japanischer Yen
|
184,63
|
-0,9800
|
|
-0,53
|Britische Pfund
|
0,8523
|
-0,0005
|
|
-0,06
|Schweizer Franken
|
0,9238
|
0,0013
|
|
0,14
|Hongkong-Dollar
|
8,9491
|
-0,0072
|
|
-0,08
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