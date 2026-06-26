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26.06.2026 23:48:08
Crypto Market Today, June 26: Risk-Off Sentiment Weighs on Bitcoin with $1.3 Billion in ETF Outflows This Week
As of early evening on June 26, Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) rose 0.3% to $59,623.62, Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH) rose 0.4% to $1,567.40, and Solana (CRYPTO:SOL) rose 8.4% to $$71.85.The biggest backdrop remains a risk-off sweep through crypto and tech, with Bitcoin briefly probing a 21-month low before rebounding, and derivatives traders still leaning defensive. Spot Bitcoin ETF redemptions totaled $1.3 billion in the past week, marking a shift in institutional investor behavior — rather than buying the dip, it seems some are reducing their positions. Bitcoin stabilized near the $60,000 mark today, but is struggling to regain momentum and could well fall further in the coming months. There’s ongoing uncertainty about Michael Saylor’s Strategy firm. The largest corporate holder of Bitcoin, with about 4% of the total coins, built a business around Bitcoin accumulation, but is now sitting on significant paper losses. Strategy shares have fallen almost 50% in the past month, and traders are nervous about what would happen if the company fails. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Devisenkurse
|Name
|Kurs
|+/-
|%
|Dollarkurs
|
1,1386
|
0,0014
|
|
0,13
|Japanischer Yen
|
184,28
|
0,2600
|
|
0,14
|Britische Pfund
|
0,8618
|
-0,0001
|
|
-0,02
|Schweizer Franken
|
0,922
|
0,0010
|
|
0,11
|Hongkong-Dollar
|
8,929
|
0,0127
|
|
0,14
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