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10.11.2026 23:00:02
Crypto Market Today, Nov. 10: Bitcoin Slides Below $74,000 as Hot Inflation Data Sends Crypto Markets Tumbling
Cryptocurrency markets took another hit on Tuesday, November 10, as hotter-than-expected inflation data weighed on investor sentiment and fueled concerns about higher interest rates. As of early evening, Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) fell 1.83% to $73,874.38, while Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH) declined 3.43% to $2,059.16 and Solana (CRYPTO:SOL) dropped 3.69% to $83.37. The broad-based sell-off reflected weakening risk appetite as investors reassessed the outlook for Federal Reserve monetary policy.
Tuesday's inflation surprise triggered a sharp sell-off in U.S. government bonds, pushing Treasury yields higher as investors priced in more aggressive monetary tightening. The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield briefly surpassed 5%, while the more policy-sensitive two-year yield climbed toward 4.75%. Higher yields make fixed-income investments more attractive relative to speculative assets, creating additional headwinds for cryptocurrencies.
The U.S. dollar also strengthened, with the dollar index gaining approximately 0.5%. A stronger dollar can weigh on dollar-denominated assets like Bitcoin by tightening global financial conditions and reducing purchasing power for overseas investors.
Devisenkurse
|Name
|Kurs
|+/-
|%
|Dollarkurs
|
1,1138
|
-0,0031
|
|
-0,28
|Japanischer Yen
|
177,073
|
-0,1870
|
|
-0,11
|Britische Pfund
|
0,836
|
-0,0009
|
|
-0,10
|Schweizer Franken
|
0,9233
|
0,0018
|
|
0,20
|Hongkong-Dollar
|
8,7378
|
-0,0218
|
|
-0,25
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