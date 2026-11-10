Crypto Market Today, Nov. 10: Bitcoin Slides Below $74,000 as Hot Inflation Data Sends Crypto Markets Tumbling

Cryptocurrency markets took another hit on Tuesday, November 10, as hotter-than-expected inflation data weighed on investor sentiment and fueled concerns about higher interest rates. As of early evening, Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) fell 1.83% to $73,874.38, while Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH) declined 3.43% to $2,059.16 and Solana (CRYPTO:SOL) dropped 3.69% to $83.37. The broad-based sell-off reflected weakening risk appetite as investors reassessed the outlook for Federal Reserve monetary policy.

Tuesday's inflation surprise triggered a sharp sell-off in U.S. government bonds, pushing Treasury yields higher as investors priced in more aggressive monetary tightening. The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield briefly surpassed 5%, while the more policy-sensitive two-year yield climbed toward 4.75%. Higher yields make fixed-income investments more attractive relative to speculative assets, creating additional headwinds for cryptocurrencies.

The U.S. dollar also strengthened, with the dollar index gaining approximately 0.5%. A stronger dollar can weigh on dollar-denominated assets like Bitcoin by tightening global financial conditions and reducing purchasing power for overseas investors.

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