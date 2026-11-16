Cryptocurrency markets found some stability on Monday, November 16, following a brutal sell-off that erased approximately $230 billion in market value between Thursday and Saturday. Bitcoin briefly fell toward $62,000 before recovering some of its losses, while several major cryptocurrencies continued trading near multi-month lows.

As of early evening, Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) was down 0.55% to $64,953.73, while Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH) declined 0.92% to $1,818.34 and Solana (CRYPTO:SOL) fell 1.77% to $71.40. Although selling pressure has moderated, deteriorating liquidity conditions, elevated Treasury yields, and weakening investor risk appetite continue to complicate the outlook for digital assets.

Selling pressure began building late last week as rising Treasury yields, stress in technology stocks, and an overall weakening in risk appetite weighed on cryptocurrencies. The sell-off intensified over the weekend, when thinner liquidity and shallower order books left the market increasingly vulnerable to large sell orders.

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