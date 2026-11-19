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19.11.2026 23:25:02
Crypto Market Today, Nov. 19: Bitcoin Approaches $60,000 as ETF Outflows Surpass $2.5 Billion in 2026
Cryptocurrency markets extended their losses on Thursday, November 19, as a broad-based sell-off on Wall Street, mounting concerns over further Federal Reserve interest rate hikes, and weakening ETF demand continued to weigh on digital assets.
As of early evening, Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) was down 2.15% to $61,635.18, moving dangerously close to the psychologically important $60,000 level. Meanwhile, Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH) fell 1.64% to $1,745.57, and Solana (CRYPTO:SOL) declined 1.56% to $72.47.
Pressure on cryptocurrency markets continued on Thursday as yesterday's Federal Reserve meeting minutes reinforced expectations of further interest rate hikes. With inflation remaining stubbornly elevated, the prospect of tighter monetary policy is weighing heavily on speculative assets and diminishing expectations for improved liquidity conditions heading into 2027.
Devisenkurse
|Name
|Kurs
|+/-
|%
|Dollarkurs
|
1,098
|
0,0011
|
|
0,10
|Japanischer Yen
|
174,2355
|
-0,8845
|
|
-0,51
|Britische Pfund
|
0,8382
|
0,0005
|
|
0,06
|Schweizer Franken
|
0,9211
|
-0,0048
|
|
-0,52
|Hongkong-Dollar
|
8,6057
|
0,0040
|
|
0,05
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