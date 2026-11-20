Cryptocurrency markets suffered another brutal sell-off on Friday, November 20, as a wave of selling across Wall Street spilled into digital assets. Bitcoin broke below the psychologically important $60,000 level, while Ethereum and Solana experienced even steeper declines as investors continued to retreat from riskier assets.

As of early evening, Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) had plunged 6.01% to $58,186.39, while Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH) tumbled 9.03% to $1,596.72 and Solana (CRYPTO:SOL) declined 8.02% to $67.21. The latest losses come as major cryptocurrencies struggle to establish a bottom, with weakening liquidity and persistent selling pressure raising the prospect of fresh bear market lows.

Deteriorating investor risk appetite continued to weigh on cryptocurrencies Friday as concerns over interest rates, elevated valuations, and tighter financial conditions fueled a broad sell-off across global markets. With the Nasdaq plunging more than 5%, investors appeared increasingly focused on raising cash and reducing exposure to riskier assets.

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