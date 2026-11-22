Cryptocurrency markets showed signs of stabilization on Sunday, November 22, following a brutal sell-off that triggered approximately $1.8 billion in forced liquidations across digital asset markets. As of early evening, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) was up 1.15% to $60,785.36, while Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) gained 2.23% to $1,719.76. Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) lagged the broader market, edging 0.16% lower to $70.10. Despite the modest recovery, major cryptocurrencies remain under considerable pressure as investors assess whether the recent wave of forced selling has finally subsided.

The cryptocurrency market is attempting to stabilize following a sharp deterioration in global risk appetite that triggered widespread selling across equities, commodities, and digital assets. Friday's sell-off pushed Bitcoin to a two-year low near $55,000, while approximately $1.8 billion in leveraged cryptocurrency positions were liquidated as prices fell, forcing traders to unwind their exposure.

Recent selling pressure across cryptocurrencies coincided with a broader retreat from risk assets as concerns over elevated valuations, persistently high interest rates, and tightening financial conditions weighed on investor sentiment. The simultaneous weakness across markets suggests investors prioritized cash and liquidity over rotating capital into safer investments.

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