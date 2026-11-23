Cryptocurrency markets struggled to gain momentum on Monday, November 23, even as Wall Street staged a historic recovery following last week's sharp sell-off. Despite the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) surging 6.51% and the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) gaining 4.74%, major digital assets remained largely unchanged, highlighting persistent weakness in investor demand.

As of early evening, Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) was up just 0.08% to $61,213.38, while Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH) slipped 0.09% to $1,719.49. Solana (CRYPTO:SOL) bucked the broader trend, gaining 2.84% to $72.57.

Cryptocurrency markets continue to face substantial selling pressure following last week's sharp decline, which pushed Bitcoin to a two-year low near $55,000 and sent other major digital assets to fresh bear market lows. Although prices have recovered modestly, the magnitude of the recent downturn has undermined investor confidence, with buying demand remaining insufficient to support a broader recovery.

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