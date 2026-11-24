Cryptocurrency markets suffered another setback on Tuesday, November 24, as Bitcoin slipped below the psychologically important $60,000 level. Renewed weakness in technology stocks added to selling pressure, leaving major digital assets struggling to sustain their recent recovery.

As of early evening, Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) had fallen 2.44% to $59,718.51, while Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH) declined 2.07% to $1,673.50. Solana (CRYPTO:SOL) suffered steeper losses, dropping 3.86% to $69.20.

Deteriorating risk appetite continued to weigh on cryptocurrencies Tuesday as renewed selling across technology stocks and a strengthening U.S. dollar put additional pressure on digital assets. The reversal in Wall Street's recent rally has reinforced concerns about the cryptocurrency market's vulnerability to broader financial conditions, particularly as investors remain cautious about speculative assets.

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