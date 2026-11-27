Cryptocurrency markets struggled to participate in Wall Street's powerful rally on Friday, November 27, as Bitcoin slipped back below the psychologically important $60,000 level. Despite major U.S. stock indexes recording their strongest weekly gains in more than a year, digital assets continued to face selling pressure.

As of early evening, Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) had declined 1.18% to $59,780.83, while Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH) fell 1.29% to $1,665.99. Solana (CRYPTO:SOL) outperformed both, gaining 1.32% to $71.87.

Bitcoin briefly climbed above $61,000 on Friday as improving sentiment in U.S. equities and the liquidation of leveraged short positions helped fuel an early recovery. However, buying momentum faded as the session progressed, with Bitcoin retreating below $60,000 despite substantial gains across major stock indexes.

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