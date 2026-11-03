|
03.11.2026 23:10:02
Crypto Market Today, Nov. 3: XRP and Zcash Defy Recent Weakness as Midterm Elections Take Center Stage
Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) rose 1.49% to $77,828.21, Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH) rose 1.98% to $2,293.77, and Solana (CRYPTO:SOL) rose 2.03% to $93.70. As of early evening on Nov. 3, the three coins were firmer even after a volatile session.
Broader financial markets regained some footing following several difficult sessions. The Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) finished 0.83% higher, recovering alongside semiconductor stocks after concerns about artificial intelligence infrastructure spending and elevated valuations fueled a recent sell-off.
Bitcoin and crypto as a whole similarly rebounded from their intraday lows, although uncertainty surrounding the U.S. midterm elections and the broader economic outlook continues to present risks.
Jetzt Devisen-CFDs mit bis zu Hebel 30 handeln
WerbungHandeln Sie mit Devisen-CFDs mit Hebel und kleinen Spreads. Mit nur 100 € können Sie von der Wirkung von 3.000 Euro Kapital profitieren!
81% der Kleinanlegerkonten verlieren Geld beim CFD-Handel mit diesem Anbieter. Sie sollten überlegen, ob Sie es sich leisten können, das hohe Risiko einzugehen, Ihr Geld zu verlieren.
Devisenkurse
|Name
|Kurs
|+/-
|%
|Dollarkurs
|
1,1227
|
-0,0004
|
|
-0,03
|Japanischer Yen
|
177,7845
|
-0,1055
|
|
-0,06
|Britische Pfund
|
0,8342
|
0,0004
|
|
0,05
|Schweizer Franken
|
0,9176
|
-0,0001
|
|
-0,01
|Hongkong-Dollar
|
8,8073
|
-0,0019
|
|
-0,02