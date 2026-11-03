03.11.2026 23:10:02

Crypto Market Today, Nov. 3: XRP and Zcash Defy Recent Weakness as Midterm Elections Take Center Stage

Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) rose 1.49% to $77,828.21, Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH) rose 1.98% to $2,293.77, and Solana (CRYPTO:SOL) rose 2.03% to $93.70. As of early evening on Nov. 3, the three coins were firmer even after a volatile session.

Broader financial markets regained some footing following several difficult sessions. The Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) finished 0.83% higher, recovering alongside semiconductor stocks after concerns about artificial intelligence infrastructure spending and elevated valuations fueled a recent sell-off.

Bitcoin and crypto as a whole similarly rebounded from their intraday lows, although uncertainty surrounding the U.S. midterm elections and the broader economic outlook continues to present risks.

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