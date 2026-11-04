Crypto Market Today, Nov. 4: Bitcoin Stages Sharp Recovery as Wall Street Rallies and Regulatory Hopes Return

As of early evening on Nov. 4, Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) rose 3.64% to $80,156.15, Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH) rose 6.58% to $2,421.50, and Solana (CRYPTO:SOL) rose 2.19% to $94.94.

Cryptocurrency markets staged a broad recovery on Wednesday as the conclusion of the U.S. midterm elections helped ease political uncertainty that had weighed on risk assets in recent weeks. Bitcoin, which had fallen as low as $75,700 amid sustained selling pressure, rebounded above $80,000, while Ethereum led gains among major cryptocurrencies, climbing more than 6% to a two-week high above $2,400.

The recovery coincided with a broader rally across U.S. equities, as investors responded positively to the election results and the prospect of greater policy stability. Declining oil prices and easing Treasury yields provided additional support for risk appetite, helping lift cryptocurrencies alongside traditional financial markets.

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