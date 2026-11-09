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09.11.2026 23:20:02
Crypto Market Today, Nov. 9: Bitcoin and Ethereum Lag as Nasdaq Surges Nearly 3%
Cryptocurrencies struggled to gain momentum on Monday despite a sharp recovery across Wall Street. As of early evening on November 9, Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) edged up 0.14% to $74,824.47, while Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH) gained 0.11% to $2,126.59. Solana (CRYPTO:SOL) rose 0.19% to $86.48. The muted performance stood in sharp contrast to the Nasdaq Composite's nearly 3% rally, underscoring continued weakness across digital assets.
Cryptocurrency markets continued to struggle on Monday, even as investors returned to technology and semiconductor stocks following last week's sharp sell-off. While the broader equity market staged a strong recovery, Bitcoin remained below $75,000, suggesting that selling pressure across digital assets has yet to subside.
Institutional demand remains a major concern. U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded approximately $1.28 billion in net outflows last week, their largest weekly withdrawal since late June. Ethereum ETFs experienced another $365 million in outflows, bringing combined withdrawals to roughly $1.65 billion.
Devisenkurse
|Name
|Kurs
|+/-
|%
|Dollarkurs
|
1,1223
|
0,0079
|
|
0,71
|Japanischer Yen
|
177,23
|
0,7000
|
|
0,40
|Britische Pfund
|
0,8353
|
0,0006
|
|
0,08
|Schweizer Franken
|
0,9196
|
0,0055
|
|
0,60
|Hongkong-Dollar
|
8,7969
|
0,0626
|
|
0,72
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