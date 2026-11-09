Crypto Market Today, Nov. 9: Bitcoin and Ethereum Lag as Nasdaq Surges Nearly 3%

Cryptocurrencies struggled to gain momentum on Monday despite a sharp recovery across Wall Street. As of early evening on November 9, Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) edged up 0.14% to $74,824.47, while Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH) gained 0.11% to $2,126.59. Solana (CRYPTO:SOL) rose 0.19% to $86.48. The muted performance stood in sharp contrast to the Nasdaq Composite's nearly 3% rally, underscoring continued weakness across digital assets.

Cryptocurrency markets continued to struggle on Monday, even as investors returned to technology and semiconductor stocks following last week's sharp sell-off. While the broader equity market staged a strong recovery, Bitcoin remained below $75,000, suggesting that selling pressure across digital assets has yet to subside.

Institutional demand remains a major concern. U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded approximately $1.28 billion in net outflows last week, their largest weekly withdrawal since late June. Ethereum ETFs experienced another $365 million in outflows, bringing combined withdrawals to roughly $1.65 billion.

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