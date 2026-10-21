Crypto Market Today, Oct. 21: Bitcoin Rebounds on Tech Rally

Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) rose 2.4% to $84,489.25, Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH) rose 2.3% to $2,491.77, and Solana (CRYPTO:SOL) rose 1.9% to $$108.05. As of early evening on Oct. 21, the three tokens were trading higher as investors returned to riskier assets.

Bitcoin's gains reflect a rebound in tech stocks and increased risk appetite today. More broadly, blockchain assets got a structural boost from the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) today as it finalized stablecoin rules -- essentially implementing the Genius Act that Washington passed last year. That's particularly useful for programmable cryptos like Ethereum and Solana, as stablecoins get issued on their ecosystems.

U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs drew $527 million on Monday, their biggest day since Sept. 22. The iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF saw over $665 million of inflows, but that only shows part of the picture -- $84 million moved out of the Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund (NYSEMKT:FBTC) and the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEMKT:GBTC) lost $55 million in funds. The assets held by spot Ethereum ETFs have fallen this week, with the iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (NASDAQ:ETHA) losing $128 million across Monday and Tuesday.

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