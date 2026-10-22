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22.10.2026 23:30:02
Crypto Market Today, Oct. 22: Bitcoin and Altcoins Slide as Wall Street Fears Spill Into Crypto Markets
Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) fell 3.29% to $81,263.73, Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH) fell 3.64% to $2,381.38, and Solana (CRYPTO:SOL) fell 3.27% to $103.31. As of early evening on Oct. 22, all three were under pressure as risk appetite faded across markets.
Macro weakness was the main backdrop, with oil prices holding above $111 a barrel and Nasdaq futures softening as traders trimmed risk exposure; Bitcoin briefly slipped below $81,000, according to finance.yahoo.com and coindesk.com. Meanwhile, Solana's Alpenglow upgrade went live today, but that network milestone did not offset the broader sell-off, while Ethereum developers are still outlining a draft settlement change that could cut finality time to about four minutes, a potentially important payments update, according to coindesk.com and coindesk.com.
Spot Bitcoin and Ether ETFs traded lower alongside the coins, with iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT) down 3.72%, Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund (NYSEMKT:FBTC) down 3.72%, and iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (NASDAQ: ETHA) down 4.52%.
Devisenkurse
|Name
|Kurs
|+/-
|%
|Dollarkurs
|
1,1204
|
0,0000
|
|
0,00
|Japanischer Yen
|
175,72
|
0,0000
|
|
0,00
|Britische Pfund
|
0,838
|
0,0005
|
|
0,06
|Schweizer Franken
|
0,9244
|
0,0043
|
|
0,46
|Hongkong-Dollar
|
8,7865
|
0,0000
|
|
0,00
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