Crypto Market Today, Oct. 28: Bitcoin and Altcoins Gain as Fed Decision Clears the Way for Big Tech Earnings

As of early evening on Oct. 28, Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) rose 0.52% to $81,220.35, Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH) rose 0.68% to $2,363.24, and Solana (CRYPTO:SOL) rose 1.33% to $102.60.

Bitcoin and the broader cryptocurrency market posted back-to-back gains despite a busy week of economic developments.

Most notably, the Federal Reserve held its benchmark interest rate steady at 3.75% to 4%, in line with market expectations. However, the central bank acknowledged that inflation remains elevated, leaving the possibility of future rate hikes on the table.

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