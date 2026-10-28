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28.10.2026 22:10:01
Crypto Market Today, Oct. 28: Bitcoin and Altcoins Gain as Fed Decision Clears the Way for Big Tech Earnings
As of early evening on Oct. 28, Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) rose 0.52% to $81,220.35, Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH) rose 0.68% to $2,363.24, and Solana (CRYPTO:SOL) rose 1.33% to $102.60.
Bitcoin and the broader cryptocurrency market posted back-to-back gains despite a busy week of economic developments.
Most notably, the Federal Reserve held its benchmark interest rate steady at 3.75% to 4%, in line with market expectations. However, the central bank acknowledged that inflation remains elevated, leaving the possibility of future rate hikes on the table.
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Devisenkurse
|Name
|Kurs
|+/-
|%
|Dollarkurs
|
1,1203
|
0,0010
|
|
0,09
|Japanischer Yen
|
176,191
|
-0,2490
|
|
-0,14
|Britische Pfund
|
0,8341
|
-0,0018
|
|
-0,22
|Schweizer Franken
|
0,92
|
-0,0005
|
|
-0,05
|Hongkong-Dollar
|
8,7875
|
0,0066
|
|
0,07