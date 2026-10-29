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29.10.2026 22:20:02
Crypto Market Today, Oct. 29: Bitcoin Slides Below $80K as Big Tech Earnings Uncertainty and Market Volatility Intensify
Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) fell 1.19% to $80,297.76, Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH) fell 1.84% to $2,313.94, and Solana (CRYPTO:SOL) fell 3.26% to $98.97. As of early evening on Oct. 29, the three largest cryptocurrencies were under pressure in a broad risk-off tape.
Weakness across technology stocks weighed on broader market sentiment Thursday, with selling pressure spilling into cryptocurrencies. The decline triggered approximately $356 million in crypto futures liquidations, including $205 million in long positions, according to CoinDesk.
Adding to the uncertainty, reports of a potential security breach involving wallets linked to cryptocurrency exchange Binance (CRYPTO: BNB) have raised concerns among traders. Initial reports indicate approximately $2 billion in transfers from exchange-linked wallets, though there is no confirmation that the funds were stolen or that a breach occurred. Bitcoin continued its slide on the day, falling below $79,000. The situation remains unverified and warrants close attention as more information becomes available.
Devisenkurse
|Name
|Kurs
|+/-
|%
|Dollarkurs
|
1,1205
|
0,0012
|
|
0,11
|Japanischer Yen
|
176,4
|
-0,0400
|
|
-0,02
|Britische Pfund
|
0,8355
|
-0,0005
|
|
-0,06
|Schweizer Franken
|
0,9257
|
0,0052
|
|
0,56
|Hongkong-Dollar
|
8,7562
|
0,0000
|
|
0,00
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