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30.10.2026 21:50:02
Crypto Market Today, Oct. 30: Bitcoin Tests Key Support as Binance Hack and Tech Sell-Off Rattle Markets
As of early evening on Oct. 30, Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) fell 1.18% to $76,870.01, Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH) fell 0.43% to $2,239.10, and Solana (CRYPTO:SOL) fell 0.57% to $94.94.
Crypto sentiment remained fragile following a $6.3 billion hack of Binance (CRYPTO:BNB), the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange. The breach, believed to be the largest theft in crypto history, triggered widespread selling and a wave of forced liquidations totaling approximately $1.57 billion.
Binance has taken steps to stabilize the situation, freezing approximately $3 billion in stolen assets with the help of industry partners and setting aside more than $6.34 billion in company funds to cover losses. While these measures have helped ease immediate concerns about the exchange's financial stability, the fallout from the breach, coupled with a sharp sell-off in technology stocks, continues to weigh on investor confidence and broader market sentiment.
Devisenkurse
|Name
|Kurs
|+/-
|%
|Dollarkurs
|
1,1205
|
0,0012
|
|
0,11
|Japanischer Yen
|
176,4
|
-0,0400
|
|
-0,02
|Britische Pfund
|
0,8355
|
-0,0005
|
|
-0,06
|Schweizer Franken
|
0,9257
|
0,0052
|
|
0,56
|Hongkong-Dollar
|
8,7562
|
0,0000
|
|
0,00
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