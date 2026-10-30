Crypto Market Today, Oct. 30: Bitcoin Tests Key Support as Binance Hack and Tech Sell-Off Rattle Markets

As of early evening on Oct. 30, Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) fell 1.18% to $76,870.01, Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH) fell 0.43% to $2,239.10, and Solana (CRYPTO:SOL) fell 0.57% to $94.94.

Crypto sentiment remained fragile following a $6.3 billion hack of Binance (CRYPTO:BNB), the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange. The breach, believed to be the largest theft in crypto history, triggered widespread selling and a wave of forced liquidations totaling approximately $1.57 billion.

Binance has taken steps to stabilize the situation, freezing approximately $3 billion in stolen assets with the help of industry partners and setting aside more than $6.34 billion in company funds to cover losses. While these measures have helped ease immediate concerns about the exchange's financial stability, the fallout from the breach, coupled with a sharp sell-off in technology stocks, continues to weigh on investor confidence and broader market sentiment.

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