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08.09.2026 23:12:22
Crypto Market Today, Sept. 8: Bitcoin Slides as Fed Hike Odds Pass 60%
As of early evening on Sept. 8, Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) fell 0.9% to $78,475.12, Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH) fell 0.1% to $2,484.36, and Solana (CRYPTO:SOL) fell 0.6% to $103.37.
Macro caution set the tone today, as fears of Federal Reserve rate hikes and rising oil prices pressured both equities and cryptocurrencies. A hack on the Liquid Network, a layer-2 blockchain that's designed to improve processing and settlement speed, put Bitcoin under additional pressure.
Spot Bitcoin ETFs saw positive inflows at the end of last week, with the iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (IBIT) gaining over $117 million in net funds on Friday. However, U.S. stock markets were closed yesterday, so we won't get a clear picture of crypto ETF activity until tomorrow.
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Devisenkurse
|Name
|Kurs
|+/-
|%
|Dollarkurs
|
1,1639
|
0,0015
|
|
0,13
|Japanischer Yen
|
178,4435
|
-0,4665
|
|
-0,26
|Britische Pfund
|
0,8589
|
-0,0001
|
|
-0,01
|Schweizer Franken
|
0,941
|
-0,0001
|
|
-0,01
|Hongkong-Dollar
|
9,1271
|
0,0124
|
|
0,14