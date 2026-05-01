|
02.05.2026 01:10:07
Crypto Markets Today, May 1: Bitcoin Holds Above $78,000 as Tech Stocks Set New Highs
At 6:00 PM Eastern time, Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) rose 2.5% to $78,292.38, taking it to a 12% monthly gain. Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH) gained 1.6% to $2,296.05 and Solana (CRYPTO:SOL) inched 1.0% higher to $83.72. Spot Bitcoin ETFs reversed course today, recording $4.5 million in net inflows after three consecutive days of losses. The change reflects Bitcoin’s strength as the lead crypto held above $78,000 for the first time since February.Key crypto stocks also gained, with Circle Internet Group finishing the day up 9.71% at $99.70. The company is due to report Q1 earnings on May 11.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Kaufen Sie Kryptowährungen bequem, sicher und schnell – mit Bitpanda.
Werbung
Marktführer und offizieller Krypto-Partner des FC Bayern München mit einer Auswahl an 650+ Kryptos und mehr als 3.000 digitalen Assets. Investieren Sie jetzt – ganz ohne Ein- und Auszahlungsgebühren.
Devisenkurse
|Name
|Kurs
|+/-
|%
|Dollarkurs
|
1,172
|
-0,0017
|
|
-0,14
|Japanischer Yen
|
184,17
|
0,3900
|
|
0,21
|Britische Pfund
|
0,8636
|
0,0010
|
|
0,12
|Schweizer Franken
|
0,9165
|
0,0003
|
|
0,03
|Hongkong-Dollar
|
9,1823
|
-0,0063
|
|
-0,07