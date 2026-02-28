28.02.2026 03:45:00

Crypto Prediction Markets Say Bitcoin Is Nowhere Near $150,000 -- but Here's the Bull Case They Might Be Missing

At a current price of $67,000, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) is now 46% below its all-time high of $126,000 from October. For more than four months now, there has been steady selling pressure on Bitcoin.So it's perhaps no surprise that prediction market traders think Bitcoin has almost no chance of hitting $150,000 this year. But what if they're ignoring the bull-case scenario hiding in plain sight?Right now, Polymarket traders are giving Bitcoin a 10% chance of hitting $150,000 by the end of this year. That's remarkably low. By way of comparison, they are also giving Bitcoin a 10% chance of hitting $20,000 this year. In other words, they say it's just as likely that Bitcoin soars in value by 120% as it is that Bitcoin declines in value by another 70%.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
