Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) is the world's largest cryptocurrency. Its market capitalization of $1.35 trillion actually represents more than half the value of all coins and tokens in circulation across the entire industry, which stands at $2.35 trillion as I write this (Nov. 14).

Bitcoin hit a record high of $124,773 in October 2025, but it then lost more than half its value as investors slashed their exposure to volatile, speculative assets in the wake of rising economic and political uncertainty earlier this year. The cryptocurrency recently attempted to mount a recovery and rose as high as $86,700, but it has turned lower once again, and fell below $70,000 last Friday for the first time since August.

Volatility has been a hallmark of Bitcoin investing since it launched in 2009. The cryptocurrency has suffered two peak-to-trough declines of more than 70% over the last 10 years alone, and it recovered to set a new record high both times. Therefore, should investors treat this moment as a buying opportunity?

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