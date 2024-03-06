|
06.03.2024 10:33:00
Cryptocurrencies Are Soaring: Will Bitcoin Hit $100,000 This Year?
Since the start of 2024, the cryptocurrency asset class has jumped more than 35%, hitting a total valuation of more than $2.25 trillion. These levels haven't been seen since November 2021, making it safe to say that crypto is back.At the forefront of crypto's resurgence is Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC). In just 2024 alone, it's added $400 billion to its market and finds itself a measly 10% off of its all-time high of around $68,000.For years, investors have had their sights set on Bitcoin reaching a $100,000 price tag, and it finally looks like it could happen. As Bitcoin's price is pushed and pulled by supply and demand dynamics, a six-figure Bitcoin isn't a matter of "if" but rather, "when."Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
