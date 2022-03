Curaleaf Advisor: How Cannabis 2.0 Will Employ Blockchain

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

In this interview clip from Backstage Pass, recorded on March 11, Motley Fool contributor Rachel Warren and Cameron Forni, president of Select at Curaleaf Holdings (OTC: CURLF), discuss the intersection of cannabis and blockchain technology, what investors in the space should look for, and how to distinguish the best long-term bets from the short-term fads. Continue reading