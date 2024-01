Decisions, Decisions: Discover the 3 Spot Bitcoin ETFs I'd Consider Buying

In a historic decision, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) approved 11 applications to create a spot Bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF) on Jan. 10. Sponsored by high-profile investment firms including BlackRock, Fidelity, Invesco, Ark Invest, and several others, these ETFs allow investors to gain exposure to Bitcoin without having to directly buy and hold the cryptocurrency.All of the ETFs accomplish the same goal, but they do so with some minor -- yet important -- differences. For investors looking to add some Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) exposure to portfolios, here are the ones I'd consider.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel