|
16.01.2024 14:37:00
Decisions, Decisions: Discover the 3 Spot Bitcoin ETFs I'd Consider Buying
In a historic decision, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) approved 11 applications to create a spot Bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF) on Jan. 10. Sponsored by high-profile investment firms including BlackRock, Fidelity, Invesco, Ark Invest, and several others, these ETFs allow investors to gain exposure to Bitcoin without having to directly buy and hold the cryptocurrency.All of the ETFs accomplish the same goal, but they do so with some minor -- yet important -- differences. For investors looking to add some Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) exposure to portfolios, here are the ones I'd consider.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Sie möchten in Kryptowährungen investieren? Unsere Ratgeber erklären, wie es innerhalb von 15 Minuten geht:» Bitcoin kaufen, Ripple kaufen, IOTA kaufen, Litecoin kaufen, Ethereum kaufen, Monero kaufen.
Nachrichten
Devisenkurse
|Name
|Kurs
|+/-
|%
|Dollarkurs
|
1,0903
|
0,0022
|
|
0,20
|Japanischer Yen
|
161,17
|
-0,0200
|
|
-0,01
|Britische Pfund
|
0,8589
|
0,0002
|
|
0,02
|Schweizer Franken
|
0,9423
|
0,0015
|
|
0,15
|Hongkong-Dollar
|
8,5251
|
0,0138
|
|
0,16