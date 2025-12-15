|
15.12.2025 10:30:00
Did People Really Say That Bitcoin Would Hit $1 Million in 2025? Here's How the Top Price Predictions Played Out
Reality was a lot less dramatic than what many high-profile Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) investors hoped for this year. Its price spiked to a record high of more than $126,000 in early October, but then slumped back toward the low $90,000s after the Oct. 10 flash crash, giving back all of its gains for the year. That left many investors' price targets looking absurdly high in retrospect.But what were people actually predicting, why did those numbers seem plausible at the time, and what should you take away from the gap between narrative and outcome here? Let's dig in and hash it out.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
