09.11.2026 11:22:00

Digital Asset Treasury Firms Continue to Buy Bitcoin and Ethereum. That's Why I'm Bullish on These Two Cryptocurrencies.

Even after many of their smaller peers gave up over the past 12 months, the biggest digital asset treasury (DAT) companies are still buying Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH). When they do, it means there are fewer coins available for everyone else who might want to buy them. In the week ending Nov. 1, Strategy (NASDAQ: MSTR) bought 811 BTC, and Bitmine Immersion Technologies (NYSE: BMNR) bought 8,573 ETH.

Their pace of buying is down to a trickle compared to a year ago, but for the coins themselves, that doesn't stop me from being bullish about how they'll perform. Here's why.

Image source: Getty Images.

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