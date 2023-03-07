Do This Before Bitcoin Skyrockets

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Bracing for a crypto comeback? Consider buying the granddaddy of cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), if you're bullish on blockchain-based tokens generally. After all, crypto is already volatile enough, so investors can reduce their volatility exposure somewhat by sticking with a token that's expensive and, consequently, typically slower-moving than low-priced cryptos like Ripple and Cardano.On the other hand, a five-figure token like Bitcoin isn't capable of skyrocketing -- or is it? So don't think of Bitcoin as a dinosaur among digital assets. Under the right conditions, it can provide a perfect combo of stability and explosiveness.Every time Bitcoin has crashed since its inception in 2009, critics have predicted its demise. However, they have been consistently proven wrong after the token fully recovers. It's taking a while for Bitcoin to regain its footing this time around, but a full recovery to the previous peak of around $69,000 would represent a 3x move. Continue reading