Do This Before Ethereum Skyrockets

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The big story around Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) this year was The Merge -- the moment when Ethereum transformed into a proof-of-stake blockchain with faster transaction processing speeds, huge new energy efficiencies, and higher throughput capacity. However, big price gains for Ethereum never materialized. Sure, there was a brief burst in price over the summer when investors piled into Ethereum ahead of The Merge, but Ethereum is still down nearly 60% for the year.But there is a chance that the much-anticipated gains for Ethereum will materialize sooner rather than later. If you believe that Ethereum will eventually regain its former momentum, then it's time to start taking two key steps before Ethereum skyrockets in value.One reason the big gains for Ethereum never materialized in September, of course, is ongoing uncertainty about the overall health of the global economy. However, another reason Ethereum never got the price boost many expected was that, quite frankly, many investors may have overestimated some of the gains in efficiency and cost savings from The Merge. Even though Ethereum repeatedly warned about expecting too much in 2022, investors didn't realize that goals such as 1 million transactions per second might still be several years away. Continue reading