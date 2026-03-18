18.03.2026 10:00:00

Does This 1 New Trend Mean You Should Sell Gold and Buy Bitcoin Right Now?

Something unusual happened this month, and it might be the start of a new trend. As capital poured out of the SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEMKT: GLD) exchange-traded fund (ETF) at a record pace, spot Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) ETFs, like the iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ: IBIT), finally snapped a months-long streak of capital outflows with more than $560 million in net inflows during the first two weeks of March alone.Some investors see this as the opening act of a long-anticipated shift from gold into Bitcoin, which would imply that tremendous gains are ahead for the coin's holders -- and also that those who hold gold are in for some pain. But does that mean it's time to sell your gold and buy Bitcoin? As usual, the story is a bit complicated, so let's dig in and evaluate this a bit more.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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