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18.03.2026 10:00:00
Does This 1 New Trend Mean You Should Sell Gold and Buy Bitcoin Right Now?
Something unusual happened this month, and it might be the start of a new trend. As capital poured out of the SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEMKT: GLD) exchange-traded fund (ETF) at a record pace, spot Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) ETFs, like the iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ: IBIT), finally snapped a months-long streak of capital outflows with more than $560 million in net inflows during the first two weeks of March alone.Some investors see this as the opening act of a long-anticipated shift from gold into Bitcoin, which would imply that tremendous gains are ahead for the coin's holders -- and also that those who hold gold are in for some pain. But does that mean it's time to sell your gold and buy Bitcoin? As usual, the story is a bit complicated, so let's dig in and evaluate this a bit more.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Devisenkurse
|Name
|Kurs
|+/-
|%
|Dollarkurs
|
1,15
|
0,0041
|
|
0,35
|Japanischer Yen
|
182,15
|
-0,9300
|
|
-0,51
|Britische Pfund
|
0,8632
|
-0,0011
|
|
-0,13
|Schweizer Franken
|
0,9122
|
0,0037
|
|
0,41
|Hongkong-Dollar
|
9,0071
|
0,0260
|
|
0,29