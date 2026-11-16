Dollar Surges On Increased Fed Rate Hike Bets

(RTTNews) - The U.S. Dollar surged ahead during the week ended November 13 in the backdrop of market expectations of a larger-than-usual Fed rate hike. The index touched the highest level since March 2025 amidst hotter-than-expected inflation readings and hawkish comments from Fed officials who signaled willingness to tighten policy more aggressively.

During the past week, the U.S. dollar inter alia rallied against the euro, the British pound, the Australian dollar, the Japanese yen, the Swedish krona, the Canadian dollar and the Swiss franc. The 6-currency Dollar Index jumped more than a percent over the course of the week. Here is a quick recap of the dollar's trajectory during the week ended November 13.

During the week, the Dollar Index (DXY), a measure of the Dollar's strength against a basket of 6 currencies, climbed from the low of 101.49 recorded on Tuesday to the 19-month high of 103.44 on Friday. Bolstered by the jump in Fed rate hike bets, the Dollar Index which had closed at 102.30 on November 6, finished trading at 103.41 a week later. The index added 1.09 percent during the week ended November 13.

Data released on Tuesday had showed consumer price inflation in the U.S. rising 0.4 percent month-on-month in October versus market forecasts of 0.3 percent and previous month's reading of 0.6 percent. Core inflation increased 0.3 percent versus market forecasts of 0.2 percent and matching previous month's reading.

A hawkish monetary policy outlook prevailed despite producer price inflation readings from the U.S. released on Friday showing 0.3 percent versus 1.4 percent in the previous month and 0.4 percent that markets had anticipated.

As growing Fed rate hike fears boosted the greenback, the EUR/USD pair plunged 1.09 percent in a week. By the end of the week on November 13, the EUR/USD pair dropped to 1.1023, from 1.1144 a week earlier. The pair ranged between a weekly high of 1.1252 recorded on Tuesday and a weekly low of 1.1020, recorded on Friday. Sentiment towards the single currency was also impacted by the political and fiscal uncertainty in France as well as speculation surrounding the next ECB president.

The week ended November 13 also witnessed the pound dropping a percent against the dollar amidst renewed Fed rate hike expectations. The sterling, which had closed at $1.3350 on November 6 declined to $1.3217 by November 13. The GBP/USD pair traded between a high of 1.3461 touched on Tuesday and a low of 1.3203, recorded on Friday. Data released during the week showed stronger-than-expected GDP reading of 0.2 percent in September.

Amidst the Dollar's Fed-led resurgence, the Aussie tumbled 1.4 percent to a 10-month low against the U.S. Dollar. The AUD/USD pair slipped from 0.6866 on November 6 to 0.6772 on November 13. The pair traded between the week's high of 0.6931 recorded on Tuesday and the week's low of 0.6769 recorded on Friday. The risk-sensitive Aussie plunged as weak economic data increased the likelihood of a pause by the Reserve Bank of Australia.

With renewed rate hike bets boosting the U.S. dollar, the Japanese yen also dropped 0.76 percent against the U.S. dollar during the week ended November 13. The USD/JPY pair which had closed at 158.48 on November 6, rose to 159.69 in a week's time. During the week, the pair ranged between 157.67 touched on Monday and 160.20 recorded on Friday, prompting warnings from government officials about potential currency market intervention.

Sentiment towards the U.S. dollar in the currency market firmed up further on Monday in the backdrop of continuing hawkish commentary from Fed officials and the yen's weakness attributed to an unexpected contraction in the GDP. Market spotlight is also on a speech by Fed Chair Kevin Warsh later in the day. The Dollar Index has rallied on Monday, trading between 103.33 and 103.56. The index is currently trading 0.05 percent higher at 103.47 versus 103.41 at close on Friday. Minutes of the previous FOMC are due for release from the U.S during the week.

The EUR/USD pair has dropped 0.07 percent to 1.1014 on Monday from 1.1023 at close on Friday.

The GBP/USD pair has also declined 0.09 percent to 1.3199 from 1.3217 at the end of the previous week. Key economic updates including unemployment, inflation, retail sales are due from the U.K. during the week.

Ahead of the release of the minutes of the meeting of the Reserve Bank of Australia, the AUD/USD pair which was at 0.6772 at close on Friday has plunged 0.21 percent to 0.6758. The USD/JPY pair has edged down 0.09 percent, declining to 159.56 from 159.69 at close on Friday. Japan's inflation readings for October are due later in the week.