25.06.2024 14:00:00
Donald Trump Wants a Major Increase in U.S.-Based Bitcoin Mining, and These 3 Cryptocurrencies Could Benefit
The color of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) could be changing from orange to red, white, and blue. That's because Donald Trump has pledged that, if he becomes the next president, there will be a major increase in Bitcoin mining operations in the United States. In fact, Trump even went so far as to say that he wants all future Bitcoin to be mined in the U.S.As a crypto investor, what might be the best ways to profit from that beyond just investing in Bitcoin miners? Here are three cryptocurrencies that could benefit.Bitcoin would be the most obvious, no-brainer beneficiary of Trump's support. One knock against this crypto has always been that Bitcoin mining is tremendously energy-inefficient. In September 2022, for example, the Biden administration issued a lengthy research report ("Climate and Energy Implications of Crypto-Assets in the United States") detailing all the ways that Bitcoin mining imposes significant strains on America's energy grid.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
