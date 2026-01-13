|
Down 11% in 1 Day, is Zcash Still a Buy?
On Jan. 8, Zcash (CRYPTO: ZEC) slid by about 11% over 24 hours due to reports that its core developer team resigned amid a governance dispute, with the intent of forming a new organization. Its price fell more on the following days. Now, the future of one of 2025's hottest privacy coins is quite a bit less clear than before, and it's natural for investors to ask if it's still worth buying, or whether this event marks the coming end for the coin.So is Zcash still worth buying? In a word, yes, but it might be wise to wait for the dust to settle, so let's examine the state of play right now.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
