|
21.11.2025 05:11:57
Down 30% From Its High, Is Now the Time to Add Bitcoin to Your Portfolio?
It's been a fairly volatile month for the crypto world, and that's evident with the recent decline in Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC). In the past month, the top digital currency has declined by around 24% (returns as of Nov. 20). It has reached levels it hasn't seen in months, and it's happening as investors are growing concerned about the markets as a whole.With high valuations, uncertain economic conditions, and worries that tech stocks may be in a bubble, there's no shortage of possible reasons for this recent apprehension in the markets. Bitcoin has been hovering above the $90,000 mark, and the last time it fell below that was back in April. Currently, it's down around 30% from the all-time high of $126,198 that it reached in October.Could this drop in value create a good opportunity for investors who may have missed out on the cryptocurrency's incredible gains to buy in at a reduced price?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Kaufen Sie Kryptowährungen bequem, sicher und schnell – mit Bitpanda.
Werbung
Marktführer und offizieller Krypto-Partner des FC Bayern München mit einer Auswahl an 650+ Kryptos und mehr als 3.000 digitalen Assets. Investieren Sie jetzt – ganz ohne Ein- und Auszahlungsgebühren.
Devisenkurse
|Name
|Kurs
|+/-
|%
|Dollarkurs
|
1,1515
|
-0,0015
|
|
-0,13
|Japanischer Yen
|
180,329
|
-1,1910
|
|
-0,66
|Britische Pfund
|
0,8818
|
0,0001
|
|
0,01
|Schweizer Franken
|
0,928
|
-0,0011
|
|
-0,11
|Hongkong-Dollar
|
8,9627
|
-0,0126
|
|
-0,14
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerSorge um ausbleibende US-Leitzinssenkung: ATX mit deutlichen Verlusten -- DAX ebenfalls tiefer - 23.000 Punkte-Marke fällt zeitweise -- Handel in Asien endet mit teils deutlichen Verlusten
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt sind Verluste zu sehen. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt geht es ebenfalls abwärts. In Fernost sind am Freitag teils deutliche Abschläge zu sehen.