Down 60% From Its High, Is Ethereum a Screaming Buy Right Now?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

If 2022 taught investors anything, it's that the cryptocurrency market remains an incredibly volatile, complex beast. Major firms blew up, regulations might be coming, and investor thirst for speculation is still fully present. The market lost about two-thirds of its value last year, but there might be some bargains to take advantage of. Amid the ongoing crypto winter, some of the most well-known digital assets are still down significantly. With a market cap of $233 billion, Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) is down an eye-watering 60% from its high, despite being up 59% so far in 2023 (as of April 10). Is the world's second-most valuable cryptocurrency a screaming buy right now? Let's take a closer look at the bull and bear arguments for this top token. Continue reading