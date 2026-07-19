|
19.07.2026 07:30:00
Down 62% From Its High, Is Ethereum a Value Play or a Classic Value Trap?
It's not an understatement to say that the past 11 months have been rough for Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH). After hitting a new all-time high of $4,954 last August, Ethereum has been in free fall. It's now down a whopping 62% from those highs.As a result, Ethereum has become a very polarizing investment. It has been so good, for so long, that it seems remarkably undervalued at just $1,800. Over the past decade, crypto investors have reliably been able to "buy the dip" on Ethereum.That might have been the case in the past, but is it still true today?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Devisenkurse
|Name
|Kurs
|+/-
|%
|Dollarkurs
|
1,1438
|
-0,0009
|
|
-0,07
|Japanischer Yen
|
185,82
|
0,0100
|
|
0,01
|Britische Pfund
|
0,8502
|
0,0010
|
|
0,12
|Schweizer Franken
|
0,9237
|
-0,0016
|
|
-0,17
|Hongkong-Dollar
|
8,9674
|
-0,0025
|
|
-0,03
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