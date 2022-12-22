|
22.12.2022 13:00:00
Down on Your Bitcoin Investment? Make Sure You Do This
Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) has only been around for a little less than 14 years. Yet in that amount of time, it has transformed from a speculative asset alleged to only be used by criminals to one held by Fortune 500 companies, billionaires, and even the governments of countries. Its rise has been nothing short of spectacular and, in my opinion, historical. Despite this success, Bitcoin and its investors once again find themselves at a crossroads as the cryptocurrency has shed more than 75% of its value since hitting an all-time high just shy of $70,000 in November 2021. While this might alarm prospective investors and those who may have bought at or near the top in 2021, there is still one positive pattern and phenomenon that has held true since Bitcoin was created -- those who buy and hold for the long term gain the most. Continue reading
