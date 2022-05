El Salvador Is Buying Bitcoin on the Dip, but Warren Buffett Isn't Impressed

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The government of El Salvador sees a buying opportunity in the lower Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) price. President Nayib Bukele announced that the country bought another 500 Bitcoins this week, boosting its Bitcoin holdings by 28%.President Bukele announced the Bitcoin purchase in a tweet."El Salvador just bought the dip!" he wrote. "500 coins at an average USD price of ~$30,744."Continue reading